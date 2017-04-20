Two world premieres among narrative features announced for Maryland Film Festival 2017
World premieres from filmmakers Stephen Cone and Josh Crockett are among first batch of narrative features announced for this year's Maryland Film Festival, the first to play at the newly renovated Stavros Niarchos Foundation Parkway Theatre. Cone's film, "Princess Cyd," was described by MdFF director of programming Eric Hatch as "a "nuanced coming-of-age drama."
