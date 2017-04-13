Toward a brewer-friendly Maryland
Maryland's brewers, beer wholesalers and bar owners reached an agreement on legislation Friday that would allow a Guinness brewery attraction to open in Baltimore County and let craft breweries sell more beer in their taprooms. Maryland's brewers, beer wholesalers and bar owners reached an agreement on legislation Friday that would allow a Guinness brewery attraction to open in Baltimore County and let craft breweries sell more beer in their taprooms.
