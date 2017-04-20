Spring breaks next year will shrink t...

Spring breaks next year will shrink to comply with Hogan Labor Day order

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Several school systems in the state have shortened their 2018 spring breaks to comply with Gov. Larry Hogan 's executive order mandating that the school year start after Labor Day and end by June 15. In Anne Arundel County, education administrators had to rework 10 days on the calendar for the next school year to meet the new requirements. They sliced the number of days built into the schedule for snowday closures from five to three, and added four days to the end of the school year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr 9 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr 7 TerriB1 4
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Apr 5 WNC 4
News Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid... Apr 2 tomin cali 1
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Mar 29 leech 2
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar 28 TAAM 24
News Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath... Mar 28 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,040 • Total comments across all topics: 280,523,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC