Shrinking polar cap creates a 'fourth coast' for Northern Command
Vidar Forsmo, with the Norwegian Defence Reasearch Establishment , hoists the Norwegian flag beside the Canadian, British, and U.S. flags during Ice Exercise 2016. ICEX 2016 is a five-week exercise designed to research, test, and evaluate operational capabilities in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr 9
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr 5
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar '17
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|24
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC