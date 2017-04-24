Shrinking polar cap creates a 'fourth...

Shrinking polar cap creates a 'fourth coast' for Northern Command

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Vidar Forsmo, with the Norwegian Defence Reasearch Establishment , hoists the Norwegian flag beside the Canadian, British, and U.S. flags during Ice Exercise 2016. ICEX 2016 is a five-week exercise designed to research, test, and evaluate operational capabilities in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Sat spytheweb 1
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr 9 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr 7 TerriB1 4
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Apr 5 WNC 4
News Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid... Apr 2 tomin cali 1
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Mar '17 leech 2
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 24
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,134 • Total comments across all topics: 280,697,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC