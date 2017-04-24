Senate confirms Maryland's Rosenstein as second-in-command of Justice Department

Maryland U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein was confirmed Tuesday to serve as deputy attorney general by a wide, bipartisan margin despite lingering questions from some Democrats about ongoing investigations into Russia's role in last year's election. The Senate voted 94-6 to confirm Rosenstein, the longest-serving U.S. attorney in the nation who has developed a reputation in Maryland as an apolitical figure who overhauled the prosecutor's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.