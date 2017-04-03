Selbyville woman with reported Maryla...

Selbyville woman with reported Maryland warrant arrested in Harrington

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WMDT

According to Harrington Police, last Friday, officers arrested 34-year-old Jennifer Foskey of Selbyville after police contacted her about being wanted out of the state of Maryland. Police made a warrant check and confirmed that Foskey had an active warrant out of the Worcester County Sheriff's Office for failing to appear on trial for drug charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid... Sun tomin cali 1
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Mar 29 leech 2
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar 28 TAAM 24
News Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath... Mar 28 Jeff Brightone 1
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mar 27 Righty01 3
santuary state Mar 25 kyman 1
News News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school t... Mar 25 Cordwainer Trout 5
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,623 • Total comments across all topics: 280,037,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC