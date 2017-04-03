Selbyville woman with reported Maryland warrant arrested in Harrington
According to Harrington Police, last Friday, officers arrested 34-year-old Jennifer Foskey of Selbyville after police contacted her about being wanted out of the state of Maryland. Police made a warrant check and confirmed that Foskey had an active warrant out of the Worcester County Sheriff's Office for failing to appear on trial for drug charges.
