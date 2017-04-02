Sanctuary County Home To High School ...

Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incident Hired An Expensive Immigration Attorney

There are 1 comment on the The Daily Caller story from 16 hrs ago, titled Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incident Hired An Expensive Immigration Attorney. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:

Montgomery County, where the alleged rape of a teenage girl by two illegal immigrants occurred, hired an immigration attorney for an exorbitant amount of money, The Daily Caller has learned. Leon Rodriguez signed a retainer agreement on March 8 to provide legal services "in connection with immigration matters."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,267

Location hidden
#1 19 hrs ago
so the school where this rate happened is now raping the tax payers showing they fully supported the rape. citizens who do like this should find another school for their kids or home school,unless they want their kids raped to.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Mar 29 leech 2
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar 28 TAAM 24
News Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath... Mar 28 Jeff Brightone 1
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mar 27 Righty01 3
santuary state Mar 25 kyman 1
News News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school t... Mar 25 Cordwainer Trout 5
News Assault has Maryland high school at center of i... Mar 24 CodeTalker 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,024,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC