Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incident Hired An Expensive Immigration Attorney
There are 1 comment on the The Daily Caller story from 16 hrs ago, titled Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incident Hired An Expensive Immigration Attorney.
Montgomery County, where the alleged rape of a teenage girl by two illegal immigrants occurred, hired an immigration attorney for an exorbitant amount of money, The Daily Caller has learned. Leon Rodriguez signed a retainer agreement on March 8 to provide legal services "in connection with immigration matters."
#1 19 hrs ago
so the school where this rate happened is now raping the tax payers showing they fully supported the rape. citizens who do like this should find another school for their kids or home school,unless they want their kids raped to.
