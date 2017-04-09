Rickie McFADDEN v. State of Maryland
Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Life sentence In 1973, Rickie McFadden, appellant, pleaded guilty to felony murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. In 2015, he filed a request for a "writ of habeas corpus" to "correct an illegal sentence" in which he asserted that, when he pleaded guilty,
