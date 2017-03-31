Plan for heroin crisis centers in Mar...

Plan for heroin crisis centers in Maryland scaled back

2 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Lawmakers' ambitious plans for battling Maryland's worsening heroin crisis advanced through the House of Delegates Friday with one of their most eye-catching provisions dramatically scaled back, as a proposal to set up treatment centers across the state ran into questions about its cost. The bill includes a suite of provisions aimed at making it easier for addicts to get into treatment.

