Plan for heroin crisis centers in Maryland scaled back
Lawmakers' ambitious plans for battling Maryland's worsening heroin crisis advanced through the House of Delegates Friday with one of their most eye-catching provisions dramatically scaled back, as a proposal to set up treatment centers across the state ran into questions about its cost. The bill includes a suite of provisions aimed at making it easier for addicts to get into treatment.
