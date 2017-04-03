Pilot parachutes from F-16 crash near Maryland residential area
An F-16 fighter jet went down near National Harbor, Maryland, on Wednesday within a few miles of Joint Base Andrews. The sole pilot was on a training mission and flying from the base with other aircraft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|10 hr
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar 29
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar 28
|TAAM
|24
|Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath...
|Mar 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D...
|Mar 27
|Righty01
|3
|santuary state
|Mar 25
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC