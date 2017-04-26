Pedestrians represent 21 percent of all deaths in car crashes in Maryland
Maryland saw 111 pedestrians die in motor vehicle accidents last year, accounting for more than one-fifth of fatalities statewide involving motor vehicles. Officials with the Maryland Department of Transportation announced Wednesday at a news conference in Linthicum that 523 people were killed in automobile accidents in 2016, two more than 2015.
