O'Malley deposed in Maryland redistri...

O'Malley deposed in Maryland redistricting lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WMDT

Former Maryland governor Martin O'Malley has been deposed in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state's 2011 redistricting process. Michael Kimberly, an attorney representing a plaintiff in the case, said O'Malley was deposed Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr 9 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr 7 TerriB1 4
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Apr 5 WNC 4
News Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid... Apr 2 tomin cali 1
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Mar 29 leech 2
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 24
News Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,644,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC