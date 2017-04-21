Oaks returns to Maryland Senate amid federal charges

State Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks, a longtime Baltimore state legislator, has been charged in U.S. District Court with accepting cash payments in exchange for using his position to influence a development project, court records show. State Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks, a longtime Baltimore state legislator, has been charged in U.S. District Court with accepting cash payments in exchange for using his position to influence a development project, court records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.