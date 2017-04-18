'No means no' measure on sexual assault becomes law in Maryland

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan sits between Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, left, and House Speaker Michael Busch Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 200 bills on Tuesday, including a measure that advocates say will change "the way we look at rape." The governor was joined by Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. and House Speaker Michael E. Busch to sign what many advocates referred to as the "no means no" bill.

