New WWI exhibit opening at Maryland military museum
The Maryland Museum of Military History is celebrating the opening of a new exhibit commemorating the 100th anniversary of America's entry into World War I. Officials said in a statement that the opening of the "Over There" exhibit at the Baltimore museum will take place Thursday. The exhibit will highlight the role of Maryland men and women in the war.
