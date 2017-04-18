new Victims identified from fatal Black Hawk helicopter crash in Md.
The victims of a Black Hawk helicopter crash in St. Mary's County, Maryland, that left one dead and two hospitalized have been identified Tuesday night. Spc. Jeremy Darrell Tomlin, 22, originally from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the U.S. Army Military District of Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr 9
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr 5
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar 29
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar 28
|TAAM
|24
|Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath...
|Mar 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC