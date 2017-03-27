new Ruling expedites Purple Line environmental decision
By April 28, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon will need to decide whether the details of an environmental impact statement will further set back construction of the line. Maryland's Attorney General Brian Frosh filed a motion in D.C.'s District Court Friday asking that the ruling be moved to an earlier date.
