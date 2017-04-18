New law mandates school evacuation devices
She wasn't able to work with the school to change her disabled daughter's evacuation plan, so Howard County mom Lori Scott turned to legislators in Annapolis. On Tuesday, Governor Larry Hogan signed a bill that requires the Maryland State Department of Education to update their guidelines on evacuating individuals with disabilities from public school buildings.
