Munir Matin v. State of Maryland
Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Search of person Appellant, Munir Matin, was convicted in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended. Appellant presents one question for our review: "Did the trial court err in denying the motion to suppress?" Read the opinion here: Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.
