MTA Police Seek Man In Stabbing Aboard Light Rail Train
The Maryland Transit Administration Police is asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted in connection with a stabbing on a light rail train. Police said the victim was stabbed twice in the back on an MTA Light Rail train at Cherry Hill Light Rail Station on April 7. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr 9
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr 5
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar 29
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar 28
|TAAM
|24
|Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath...
|Mar 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC