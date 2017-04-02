Mr. Hogan's flexibility

Mr. Hogan's flexibility

13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events People who want to ban hydraulic fracturing for natural gas in Maryland rally outside the statehouse and governor's residence in Annapolis on March 2. LARRY HOGAN'S political flexibility continues to impress - if not always inspire. Maryland's Republican governor has now positioned himself to the left of his liberal predecessor, Martin O'Malley, on whether to allow fracking in the western reaches of the state.

