More pot-growing licenses may be on the way

Top Democrats in the Maryland legislature have agreed to expand the ranks of medical marijuana growers in the state as part of an overhaul of the burgeoning but beleaguered industry. Fifteen companies preapproved last year by regulators can open cultivation sites as early as summer if they pass final inspections and background checks.

JRT

Plano, TX

#1 6 hrs ago
Legalize the dang stuff!
Chicago, IL

