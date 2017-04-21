More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
There are 1 comment on the Iol.co.za story from 18 hrs ago, titled More pot-growing licenses may be on the way.
Top Democrats in the Maryland legislature have agreed to expand the ranks of medical marijuana growers in the state as part of an overhaul of the burgeoning but beleaguered industry. Fifteen companies preapproved last year by regulators can open cultivation sites as early as summer if they pass final inspections and background checks.
#1 6 hrs ago
Legalize the dang stuff!
