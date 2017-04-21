There are on the Iol.co.za story from 18 hrs ago, titled More pot-growing licenses may be on the way. In it, Iol.co.za reports that:

Top Democrats in the Maryland legislature have agreed to expand the ranks of medical marijuana growers in the state as part of an overhaul of the burgeoning but beleaguered industry. Fifteen companies preapproved last year by regulators can open cultivation sites as early as summer if they pass final inspections and background checks.

