Mohammed Sahid Sesay v. State of Maryland
Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Unanimity Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Prince George's County, appellant, Mohammed Sahid Sesay, was found guilty of second-degree rape and second-degree sexual offense. On October 16, 2015, he was sentenced to concurrent terms of twenty years' incarceration, with all but ten years suspended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr 9
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr 5
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar 29
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar 28
|TAAM
|24
|Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath...
|Mar 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC