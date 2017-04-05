MGM National Harbor back on top as Maryland casinos set another revenue record
Four-month-old MGM National Harbor reclaimed the state's top revenue-producing spot during a record-breaking March for Maryland's six casinos. MGM, which opened Dec. 8, topped $50 million in monthly revenue for the first time, surpassing Maryland Live, according to figures released Wednesday by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|2 hr
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar 29
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar 28
|TAAM
|24
|Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath...
|Mar 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D...
|Mar 27
|Righty01
|3
|santuary state
|Mar 25
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC