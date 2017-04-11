Md. father charged in death of 3-week...

Md. father charged in death of 3-week-old daughter

A Maryland man has been charged in the death of his three-week old daughter after an autopsy determined the child died from blunt force trauma, according to Prince George's County police. Nestor Hernandez, 27, of Riverdale, has been arrested on charges of child abuse resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and other related charges in the homicide of Kendra Hernandez, police said.

