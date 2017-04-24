Md. authorities brace for more overdo...

Md. authorities brace for more overdoses after deaths linked to elephant sedative

Health and law enforcement officials in Maryland are bracing for an uptick in drug overdoses as a deadly synthetic opioid only meant for use in large animals has hit the streets. The drug, carfentanil, already has been linked to two overdose deaths in Anne Arundel County and one in Frederick County.

