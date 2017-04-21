Maryland's lawmakers cap session aime...

Maryland's lawmakers cap session aimed against Trump

Maryland lawmakers on Monday were putting the finishing touches on a legislative session that has been full of measures to express displeasure with President Donald Trump and to counter his administration and the GOP-led Congress. One Republican said Democrats are suffering from a "Trumpertantrum," frustration that Trump is president.

