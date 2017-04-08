Maryland's fracking ban is fodder for...

Maryland's fracking ban is fodder for campaigns against industry in Pa., Va.

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

When Gov. Larry Hogan signed a state fracking ban into law Tuesday, the stroke of his pen might have sent ripples beyond Maryland's borders. Environmentalists in Virginia, Pennsylvania and elsewhere are hoping that the action spurs decisionmakers in those states to give the controversial gas-harvesting practice a second thought.

