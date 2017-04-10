Maryland's Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough are about to find WNBA homes
Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough spent the last four years together at Maryland, but the two are about to move on to the professional ranks. The WNBA Draft is Thursday, and neither player is expected to wait long to hear their name called.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Testudo Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr 9
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr 5
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar 29
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar 28
|TAAM
|24
|Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath...
|Mar 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC