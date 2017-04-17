Marylanders now able to register for medical cannabis ID cards
In Maryland, if you want a medical cannabis ID card now is the time to register. Patient and caregivers with last names beginning with "A" through "L" only started last Monday and this Monday the last wave of people with last names beginning with "M" through "Z" are now set to register.
