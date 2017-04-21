Maryland will protect Planned Parenthood from Congress' efforts to defund it
It's the first state to pass a law that will reimburse Planned Parenthood if Congress cuts its federal funding. Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch speaks at a news conference in Annapolis, Md., in support of legislation to continue funding for services provided by Planned Parenthood.
