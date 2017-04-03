Maryland to Join List of States Banni...

Maryland to Join List of States Banning Hydraulic Fracturing

New York and Vermont have both banned the controversial drilling technique known as hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. Maryland is on the verge of joining that list.

