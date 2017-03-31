Maryland Senate OKs resolution opposi...

Maryland Senate OKs resolution opposing federal Chesapeake Bay budget cuts

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The Maryland Senate on Friday approved a resolution imploring Gov. Larry Hogan to press the Trump administration not to cut tens of millions of dollars for restoring the Chesapeake Bay. The resolution now moves to the House of Delegates for consideration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Wed leech 2
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar 28 TAAM 24
News Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath... Mar 28 Jeff Brightone 1
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mar 27 Righty01 3
santuary state Mar 25 kyman 1
News News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school t... Mar 25 Cordwainer Trout 5
News Assault has Maryland high school at center of i... Mar 24 CodeTalker 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,498 • Total comments across all topics: 279,976,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC