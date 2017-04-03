Maryland Senate Committee Approves Am...

Maryland Senate Committee Approves Amendment To Bill Allowing HOAs To ...

The Maryland State Senate has approved, with amendment, a bill previously passed by the House of Delegates. House Bill 34, would give homeowner associations the right to collect a fee relating to inspections during the resale process.

