Maryland researchers see March for Science as way to raise public trust, support for discovery
Ross Salawitch, Professor of Atmospheric Science at University of Maryland, College Park, will be joining other scientists in the March for Science at the Mall in Washington D.C. Ross Salawitch, Professor of Atmospheric Science at University of Maryland, College Park, will be joining other scientists in the March for Science at the Mall in Washington D.C. Almost four decades ago, Fred Huemmrich marched on the first Earth Day as a Pittsburgh high school student. Back then, standing up against air pollution was a controversial act, he remembers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr 9
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr 5
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar 29
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar 28
|TAAM
|24
|Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath...
|Mar 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC