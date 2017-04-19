Maryland regulators ease restrictions on past marijuana use by prospective police officers
Regulators in Maryland have eased restrictions on the amount of marijuana prospective police officers may have smoked before being hired in the state, a move Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis had championed as a way to boost his department's hiring efforts. The new rule, which received final approval from the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission on Wednesday, bars the hiring of any prospective officers who have smoked marijuana in the past three years.
