Maryland Policyholders Affected by Penn Treaty, American Network Liquidation
Maryland Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer, Jr. has announced that more than 1,700 Marylanders have been affected by the Penn Treaty liquidation that occurred in Pennsylvania . However, the Maryland guaranty association system has assumed responsibility for Maryland policyholders' claims, subject to statutory limits and conditions.
