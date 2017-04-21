Maryland police bypassing federal funds for rape kit testing
Justice Department records show that Maryland authorities are not taking advantage of federal funding under a nationwide initiative to help states address backlogs of untested rape kits. The Baltimore Sun reports that records obtained under the Freedom of Information Act show that only Baltimore County applied for federal funding under the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, and its request was rejected.
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|2 hr
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr 5
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar 29
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar 28
|TAAM
|24
|Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath...
|Mar 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
