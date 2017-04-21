Maryland Passes State Law To Protect ...

Maryland Passes State Law To Protect Planned Parenthood Funding

Federal funding for Planned Parenthood is under attack, but one state has pledged that business will continue as usual - even if President Trump and a Republican-led Congress are successful in their attempts to defund the organization. On Thursday, April 6, Maryland became the first state to pass legislation that will reimburse clinics regardless of potential federal government cuts .

