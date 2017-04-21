Maryland Passes State Law To Protect Planned Parenthood Funding
Federal funding for Planned Parenthood is under attack, but one state has pledged that business will continue as usual - even if President Trump and a Republican-led Congress are successful in their attempts to defund the organization. On Thursday, April 6, Maryland became the first state to pass legislation that will reimburse clinics regardless of potential federal government cuts .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|20 hr
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr 5
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar 29
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar 28
|TAAM
|24
|Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath...
|Mar 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC