Maryland ozone pollution rose amid hot weather in 2016, but officials say air quality is improving
Smog increased slightly in Maryland last year amid hot weather, missing a recently tightened federal air quality standard. But state officials said the air was nevertheless healthier than it has been during muggy summers in the early 2010s.
