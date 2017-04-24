Maryland on Track to Join Growing Trend of Paid Sick Leave
On April 5, 2017, the Maryland General Assembly passed a paid sick leave bill the Maryland Healthy Working Families Act that is now waiting for Republican Governor Larry Hogan's approval. Governor Hogan has opposed the Act and publicly vowed to veto the bill if it passed stating that the bill would be "dead on arrival."
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr 9
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr 5
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar 29
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar 28
|TAAM
|24
|Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath...
|Mar 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC