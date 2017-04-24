Maryland on Track to Join Growing Tre...

Maryland on Track to Join Growing Trend of Paid Sick Leave

On April 5, 2017, the Maryland General Assembly passed a paid sick leave bill the Maryland Healthy Working Families Act that is now waiting for Republican Governor Larry Hogan's approval. Governor Hogan has opposed the Act and publicly vowed to veto the bill if it passed stating that the bill would be "dead on arrival."

