Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy...

Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some illegal immigrants

There are 1 comment on the Washington Examiner story from 19 hrs ago, titled Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some illegal immigrants. In it, Washington Examiner reports that:

Lawyers working under the Maryland attorney general kicked a hornets nest Friday with advice about how to handle cases involving immigrants whose status here is legally dicey. The state attorney's office out of Baltimore advised that its lawyers should consider the "potential collateral consequences to certain immigrants" when it comes to charging them for "minor, non-violent criminal conduct" in light of the larger federal crackdown on certain illegal immigrants.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,650

Las Vegas, NV

#1 11 hrs ago
how to handle cases involving illegal aliens whose status here is legally dicey. No illegal alien is in the country legally. Only congress can make anyone legal and they have not in cases of illegal aliens.

No matter what local or state governments do the feds can pick up whoever they want and deport them.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr 9 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr 7 TerriB1 4
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Apr 5 WNC 4
News Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid... Apr 2 tomin cali 1
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Mar '17 leech 2
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 24
News Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,499 • Total comments across all topics: 280,671,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC