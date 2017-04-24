Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some illegal immigrants
There are 1 comment on the Washington Examiner story from 19 hrs ago, titled Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some illegal immigrants.
Lawyers working under the Maryland attorney general kicked a hornets nest Friday with advice about how to handle cases involving immigrants whose status here is legally dicey. The state attorney's office out of Baltimore advised that its lawyers should consider the "potential collateral consequences to certain immigrants" when it comes to charging them for "minor, non-violent criminal conduct" in light of the larger federal crackdown on certain illegal immigrants.
how to handle cases involving illegal aliens whose status here is legally dicey. No illegal alien is in the country legally. Only congress can make anyone legal and they have not in cases of illegal aliens.
No matter what local or state governments do the feds can pick up whoever they want and deport them.
