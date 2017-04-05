Maryland man accused of hiding runawa...

Maryland man accused of hiding runaway West Manheim Township teen

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

WEST MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa - A Maryland man is facing charges after police say he was caught hiding a runaway West Manheim Township teen in his home last month. Richard J. Hood Jr., 23, of Mechanicsville, is charged with concealment of whereabouts of a child and corruption of minors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... 17 hr WNC 4
News Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid... Apr 2 tomin cali 1
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Mar 29 leech 2
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar 28 TAAM 24
News Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath... Mar 28 Jeff Brightone 1
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mar 27 Righty01 3
santuary state Mar 25 kyman 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,094,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC