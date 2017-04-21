Maryland lost 7,200 jobs in March, even as workforce grew
After three months of significant job gains, Maryland lost 7,200 jobs in March even as more people joined the workforce, according to the latest federal jobs report. While the growing pool of people working or looking for work indicates rising confidence in the economy, economists said, the new estimates released Friday by the U.S. Labor Department show that hiring isn't quite so strong.
