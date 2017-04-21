Maryland Legislative Session Comes To An End Tonight
Lawmakers will leave Annapolis having passed a budget, a number of measures criticizing President Trump, a ban on fracking, and an education bill that was vetoed by Governor Larry Hogan. On Maryland's News This Week, WBAL's Robert Lang reports on some of bills lawmakers have passed so far this year: The measure helps the state comply with new federal education guidelines.
