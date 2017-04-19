Maryland Legislative Black Caucus agenda tallies some wins, some losses
The Maryland Legislative Black Caucus ended the 2017 session with mixed outcomes for its priority legislative agenda. The General Assembly passed legislation on prescription drug affordability and a ban on pre-kindergarten suspension.
