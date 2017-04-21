Maryland lawmakers OK measure to fight drug price gouging

Maryland would be the first state to empower the state's attorney general to take action to stop pharmaceutical price gouging, under a measure given final passage by lawmakers on Monday. The bill sent to Gov. Larry Hogan would enable the attorney general to bring civil actions against manufacturers of off-patent or generic drugs that make an "unconscionable" price increase - described as an excessive increase unjustified by the cost of producing or distributing the drug.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.