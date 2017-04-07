Maryland is on track to become first state to give Attorney General power to sue for price gouging
Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr., right, chats with Brian Frosh, Attorney General of Maryland. Maryland could become the first state to give its attorney general the power to take legal action against drug companies that dramatically increase the price of off-patent or generic drugs under a measure that is moving through General Assembly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|21 hr
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr 5
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar 29
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar 28
|TAAM
|24
|Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath...
|Mar 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D...
|Mar 27
|Righty01
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC