Maryland has a $100 million plan to reduce congestion, improve safety on I-270
Maryland highway officials will try to reduce time-sucking traffic jams on Interstate 270 - the most congested highway in the state and one of the worst in the Washington suburbs - by creating stretches of new lanes, without widening the highway, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday. The $100-million plan also will add signalized meters to on-ramps to control how quickly traffic can merge onto the highway based on real-time traffic conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr 9
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr 5
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar 29
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar 28
|TAAM
|24
|Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath...
|Mar 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC