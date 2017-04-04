Maryland General Assembly passes trio...

Maryland General Assembly passes trio of sexual assault bills

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Three bills reworking Maryland's sexual assault laws received final passage from the General Assembly Tuesday, all but locking in victories for victim advocates who say this year's legislative session has had an unusually significant impact. All three bills received unanimous votes in the House of Delegates after having already passed the state Senate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid... Sun tomin cali 1
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Mar 29 leech 2
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar 28 TAAM 24
News Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath... Mar 28 Jeff Brightone 1
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mar 27 Righty01 3
santuary state Mar 25 kyman 1
News News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school t... Mar 25 Cordwainer Trout 5
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,127 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC