Maryland General Assembly passes trio of sexual assault bills
Three bills reworking Maryland's sexual assault laws received final passage from the General Assembly Tuesday, all but locking in victories for victim advocates who say this year's legislative session has had an unusually significant impact. All three bills received unanimous votes in the House of Delegates after having already passed the state Senate.
